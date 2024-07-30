ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Car Falls Into Drain in North Delhi

author img

By PTI

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 6:53 AM IST

Rajesh Bhutt died after his speeding car fell into a drain in north Delhi's Burari area late on Sunday. The car veered off course near a metro diversion and ended up in the drain. The incident is being investigated as a road accident caused by rash driving.

Rajesh Bhutt died after his speeding car fell into a drain in north Delhi's Burari area late on Sunday. The car veered off course near a metro diversion and ended up in the drain. The incident is being investigated as a road accident caused by rash driving.
Representative Image (File)

New Delhi: A 44-year-old man died after his car fell into a drain in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday. The incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday near a metro pillar on the Ring Road, they said.

According to police, the speeding car coming from Bhalaswa Dairy's side suddenly came towards a temporary metro diversion that led to the drain and fell into it. A PCR van, fire tenders and divers from the east district's disaster management team reached there and within 20 minutes, the car was located about 100 metres away from the spot, they said.

The car, found to be registered under Shalimar Bagh resident Rajesh Bhutt's name, was brought out of the drain with the help of a JCB machine. However, the body was not recovered immediately, the police said.

On Monday morning, a team of divers again made efforts and fished out Bhutt's body from the drain, they said, adding that during the enquiry it revealed that Bhutt used to work in a transport company and he went on a joy ride alone on Sunday. Prima facie, it seems to be a road accident due to rash and negligent driving, they said.

As per the statement of an eyewitness and facts that emerged during the enquiry, a case under section 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.

New Delhi: A 44-year-old man died after his car fell into a drain in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday. The incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday near a metro pillar on the Ring Road, they said.

According to police, the speeding car coming from Bhalaswa Dairy's side suddenly came towards a temporary metro diversion that led to the drain and fell into it. A PCR van, fire tenders and divers from the east district's disaster management team reached there and within 20 minutes, the car was located about 100 metres away from the spot, they said.

The car, found to be registered under Shalimar Bagh resident Rajesh Bhutt's name, was brought out of the drain with the help of a JCB machine. However, the body was not recovered immediately, the police said.

On Monday morning, a team of divers again made efforts and fished out Bhutt's body from the drain, they said, adding that during the enquiry it revealed that Bhutt used to work in a transport company and he went on a joy ride alone on Sunday. Prima facie, it seems to be a road accident due to rash and negligent driving, they said.

As per the statement of an eyewitness and facts that emerged during the enquiry, a case under section 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CAR FALLS IN DRAIN IN DELHIMAN DIES CAR FALLS IN DELHI DRAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.