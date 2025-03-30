ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Being Found Injured in Delhi's Park, Probe On

The incident occurred on Friday evening, around 4 pm, near Durga Mandir Park in northeast Delhi, they said.

Man Dies After Being Found Injured in Delhi's Park, Probe On
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 30, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man died after he was found lying injured near a park in Delhi's New Usmanpur area, an official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, around 4 pm, near Durga Mandir Park in northeast Delhi, they said.

The victim, identified as Dilshad, was found in an injured condition in the park and was rushed to JPC Hospital. The doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Senior officers, along with teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), visited the scene and launched an investigation. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police added.

