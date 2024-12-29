ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Bee Attack In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

The bees came in large numbers from a nearby hive and attacked the 32-year-old man, Biswanath Murmu, without any provocation.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Baripada: A 32-year-old man died on Sunday after a swarm of bees attacked him outside his residence in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said.

Biswanath Murmu, employed with the rural development department as a junior engineer, breathed his last on the way to the hospital, they said.

“He was attacked by a swarm of bees in front of his residence in Mahuldiha area on Sunday morning following which he fainted. He died on the way to the nearest government hospital,” said Suchindra Mahalik, the inspector in-charge of Rairangpur Town Police Station.

The bees came in large numbers from a nearby hive and attacked him without any provocation, the officer said. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and sent the body for post-mortem.

Mayurbhanj, known for its diverse forests and wildlife, occasionally experiences such incidents, Mahalik said.

