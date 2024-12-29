ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Bee Attack In Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A 32-year-old man died on Sunday after a swarm of bees attacked him outside his residence in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said.

Biswanath Murmu, employed with the rural development department as a junior engineer, breathed his last on the way to the hospital, they said.

“He was attacked by a swarm of bees in front of his residence in Mahuldiha area on Sunday morning following which he fainted. He died on the way to the nearest government hospital,” said Suchindra Mahalik, the inspector in-charge of Rairangpur Town Police Station.