Man Found Dead In Suspected Suicide In Delhi's Kalyan Vihar, Family Alleges Harassment By Wife

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the Kalyan Vihar area of northwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday. The family members of the deceased identified as Puneet Khurana, a businessman, have alleged harassment against the wife and in-laws.

"Khurana's father Trilok Nath has produced his mobile phone and other related articles. The mobile phone of the deceased and other related articles were taken into police possession. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh.

The DCP further said that the incident was reported at approximately 4:18 pm on December 31. "Soon after the information, a team was immediately rushed to the spot. The team found Khurana unresponsive on his bed with a ligature mark around his neck," he said, adding further investigation is underway. The body was transported to the BJRM Hospital and has been preserved for a post-mortem examination, police said.