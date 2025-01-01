ETV Bharat / state

Man Found Dead In Suspected Suicide In Delhi's Kalyan Vihar, Family Alleges Harassment By Wife

The family members of the deceased identified as Puneet Khurana, a businessman, have alleged harassment against the wife and in-laws.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 43 minutes ago

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the Kalyan Vihar area of northwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday. The family members of the deceased identified as Puneet Khurana, a businessman, have alleged harassment against the wife and in-laws.

"Khurana's father Trilok Nath has produced his mobile phone and other related articles. The mobile phone of the deceased and other related articles were taken into police possession. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh.

The DCP further said that the incident was reported at approximately 4:18 pm on December 31. "Soon after the information, a team was immediately rushed to the spot. The team found Khurana unresponsive on his bed with a ligature mark around his neck," he said, adding further investigation is underway. The body was transported to the BJRM Hospital and has been preserved for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh Armed Force Officer Dies By Suicide In Barracks; Probe Launched
  2. Woman PhD Student Dies By Suicide Over Humiliation, Three Held

New Delhi: A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the Kalyan Vihar area of northwest Delhi, an official said on Wednesday. The family members of the deceased identified as Puneet Khurana, a businessman, have alleged harassment against the wife and in-laws.

"Khurana's father Trilok Nath has produced his mobile phone and other related articles. The mobile phone of the deceased and other related articles were taken into police possession. The body will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Northwest, Bhisham Singh.

The DCP further said that the incident was reported at approximately 4:18 pm on December 31. "Soon after the information, a team was immediately rushed to the spot. The team found Khurana unresponsive on his bed with a ligature mark around his neck," he said, adding further investigation is underway. The body was transported to the BJRM Hospital and has been preserved for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Read More

  1. Chhattisgarh Armed Force Officer Dies By Suicide In Barracks; Probe Launched
  2. Woman PhD Student Dies By Suicide Over Humiliation, Three Held

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUICIDE IN KALYAN VIHARDELHIHARASSMENT BY WIFE CASESDELHI SUICIDE CASESSUICIDE IN DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.