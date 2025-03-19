Man Detained For Suspicious Movement Along India-Pakistan Border In Rajasthan

Jaisalmer: A man, who loitered near Noor Ki Chakki area in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer along the India-Pakistan border area, was detained for suspicious activities on Tuesday.

When the villagers saw him roaming along the border area, they informed the Nachana police. Thereafter, a police team immediately rushed to the spot and detained him. Police seized his mobile phone which was being checked thoroughly to track his calls and movements.

Station officer Bhutaram said that Aadhaar cards from four states and a mobile phone were recovered from him. The police suspect that the person may be involved in some conspiracy. Police are yet to extract details of his identity as he evaded officials, trying to divert them by telling two names on different occasions. After this, the police turned more suspicious.

Bhutaram said roaming suspiciously in the border area and carrying different identity cards raised police' suspicion. The police are now trying to find out the reason of his visiting the border area. Agencies are trying to find out if his movements are linked to any anti-national activity.