Man detained at Bengaluru airport for uttering the 'B'-word

By PTI

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

A Kochi-bound flier, Saju K Kumaran, was detained at Kempegowda International Airport after uttering 'bomb' and 'knife' due to repeated checks. After boarding, he was offloaded due to security checks.

Bengaluru(Karnataka): Apparently irritated over the repeated checks he was asked to undergo, a Kochi-bound flier uttered the words 'bomb' and 'knife' at the Kempegowda International Airport here, only to be detained by the police and let off with a warning after he claimed about a family emergency, official sources said. On Sunday, after regular checking Saju K Kumaran was allowed to board the plane, but was offloaded later as the security personnel wanted to check his handbag again, they said.

Annoyed by it, the 38-year-old passenger wondered whether the authorities thought he possessed a bomb and knife. Following this, the personnel detained him and took him to the Airport police station, sources added. "When the man pleaded there was a death in his family and he had to rush to his hometown Thrissur, he was allowed to board the flight again but was asked to appear whenever his presence was required to probe the case," an official said. An FIR was registered against the man.

