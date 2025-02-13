107 Days And Counting, Maharashtra Man's Desperate Search For Lost Brother Continues

Nagpur: Ashrappa Ramappa Bedre, 62, a resident of Buldhana district in Maharashtra has been tirelessly looking for his 48-year-old mentally challenged younger brother, Omkar, who has been missing for 107 days now.

Ashrappa has not only searched in the city but has also ventured into many areas of Vidarbha, driven by the hope of finding his brother. According to him, Omkar, who was undergoing psychiatric treatment, disappeared on October 29, 2024. Ashrappa said that he had taken his son and Omkar to Nagpur for medical treatment, and was on his way to Buldhana when he lost his brother.

"It was Diwali time and the streets were crowded. We were walking near Sitabardi (Nagpur) when Omkar's hand slipped from my grip amidst a bustling Diwali crowd. In the confusion, Omkar went missing. Despite searching the area and immediately contacting the Sitabardi police station, I was told that no useful information could be gleaned from the CCTV footage due to the crowd."

Overwhelmed by the alleged lack of support from the police, Ashrappa has taken matters into his own hands. For the past three and a half months, he has been relentlessly searching every corner of Nagpur and beyond, often neglecting his own health in a desperate effort to find his brother.

Ashrappa who hails from Lonar in Buldhana said his mother, brother Omkar, and even his elder son have all suffered from psychiatric conditions over the years. Despite the emotional and physical toll, Ashrappa remains determined to find Omkar.

He expressed his frustration with the lack of assistance from the police but remains hopeful that with proper support from the authorities, he could reunite with his brother. Crying while recounting the journey, Ashrappa said, "If the police and administration help me, I believe, I can find my brother. I urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into this matter."

Meanwhile, Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police Rahul Madane said, "The search for the missing mentally challenged man being led by the Sitabardi police station in collaboration with Ashrappa, has entered its third month, with extensive efforts still underway to locate the individual."

"The investigation has been more thorough than typical missing persons cases. Authorities have taken additional steps by distributing the missing person's photographs across districts throughout Maharashtra. The police have also extended their search to ashrams and hospitals that often house abandoned people," the DCP added.