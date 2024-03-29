Man Decapitates Wife, Three Daughters with Food Cutter over Trivial Fight; Probe On

Motihari(Bihar): A woman and her three daughters were allegedly decapitated by her husband with a fodder cutter over a family dispute. The incident took place in Bawariya village, located in the Paharpur police station area of Motihari, on Thursday night.

The age of the girls ranges between eight to 15 years. Soon after the incident took place, the miscreant absconded from the place, and the dead bodies were recovered the next morning.

The police team, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ranjan Kumar, reached the spot. Subsequently, a forensic team was also called in to the scene to continue further investigation.

Locals said the victims' heads were found severed and locked in a room by the accused after he committed the crime. The accused has been identified as Idu Mian. Police said a manhunt is on to arrest the accused.

However, it has also come to light that Ida, the accused, is also charged with killing his first wife. As per sources, he departed from his village after being freed from prison in connection with the murder of his first wife.

He then purchased land in Babariya and constructed a home there and got married for the second time. Panic has spread across the region after the incident was reported.

