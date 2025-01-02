Man Standing On Local Train Footboard Dies After His Head Hits Track Pole

Mumbai: A 24-year-old man standing on the footboard of a moving local train died on Wednesday night after his head hit a pole along the railway track near Wadala station in Mumbai, police said. The deceased, Mohan Gholap, was returning to his home in Chembur. He boarded the train at Cotton Green station on the Harbour line.

"Gholap, accompanied by his friend, was standing on the footboard of the train when his head hit a pole along the tracks after crossing the Wadala bridge, following which he fell on the side of the tracks," a Government Railway Police official said.

Passengers and his friend immediately pulled the emergency chain. GRP personnel who arrived at the spot found Gholap had sustained severe head injuries. He was declared dead on the spot. Gholap, employed at Indigo Press in Cotton Green, recently returned from Kolhapur after attending his brother's wedding, the official added.

Read More