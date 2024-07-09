ETV Bharat / state

Man, Minor Daughter Die By Suicide In Rajasthan's Nagaur; Note Says They Were Being Threatened: Cops

Nagaur: A man and his minor daughter allegedly died by suicide in their house in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Tuesday, police said. A suicide note found from the spot claimed that they took the drastic step after receiving a threat but nothing has been mentioned as to why they were threatened, they added.

The incident took place at around 9 am today in Geloli village under Badi Khatu police station area of ​​Jayal tehsil. After neighbours informed police, a team from the local police station reached the spot and the bodies were sent to Jayal sub-district hospital for post-mortem.

According to ASP Sumit Kumar, at the time of the incident, the deceased's wife and son had gone out for some work. A neighbour passing by the house looked through the window and saw both were lying on the floor. After which, she informed others and police.

Police said that a suicide note has been found from the spot. "Prima facie it seems that the man and his daughter were being threatened. The note stated that two men came to their house on July 8 night and threatened them. However, it is not clear as to why they were threatened," an officer of Badi Khatu police station said.