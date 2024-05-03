Man Hides His First Marriage, Flees from Moving Train after Pronouncing Triple Talaq to Second Wife



The victim, in her complaint, revealed the harrowing ordeal of her marriage to Arshad, who concealed his existing marriage and mistreated her along with his family. Stepping forward, the victim released a video seeking justice and protection for other daughters facing dowry harassment.
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a distressing incident, a man abruptly pronounced triple talaq to his wife while on a moving train, before fleeing the scene upon reaching Jhansi Junction. The incident took place on May 1 in Pukhraya town of Bhoganipur Kotwali area. Police officials said that a case has been registered and appropriate action will be taken against the accused.

Police said, "Identified as 28-years-old Mohammad Arshad, the man was traveling with his wife Afsana, 26. As the train reached Jhansi station, Arshad uttered the triple talaq and departed the train after assaulting his wife. Afsana, shocked by the sudden turn of events, sought assistance from the Government Railway Police, who arranged her return to Pukhrayan in Kanpur Dehat, her initial departure point for Bhopal earlier that day. Following her complaint, an FIR was filed, and authorities initiated a search for Arshad."

Police further said, "Arshad, a computer engineer employed in Tech Mahindra, had married Afsana, a graduate from Kota in Rajasthan, on January 12. Their union was facilitated through a matrimonial advertisement. However, during a visit to Arshad's ancestral home in Pukhrayan, Afsana discovered Arshad's existing marriage."

"Confronted by Afsana, Arshad and his mother resorted to harassing her for dowry. This mistreatment persisted until Arshad pronounced triple talaq and abandoned her on the train," police added. Afsana's plea for help has garnered attention, with a viral video urging Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene and address the plight of women abandoned through such divorces.

Circle Officer Priya Singh confirmed the registration of a case against Arshad, his maternal uncle Aqeel, father Nafeesul Hasan, and mother Parveen based on Afsana's complaint. Singh assured that the matter would be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate action taken against the accused.

