Man Clears Class XII Exam With Son, Performs Better

Barnala: Avtar Singh of Raisar village in Barnala had passed his matriculation exams in 1982. Back then, he did not feel the need to study any further.

But Avtar was inspired by his son and decided to clear his Class XII examinations. Avtar studied hard and was guided by social workers Sukhwinder Kaur Khosa from Bathinda and Sukhpal Kaur Bath from Barnala. The hard work paid off and Avtar cleared the exam, that too by scoring more marks than his son.

While Avtar scored 72 per cent marks in the exam, his son managed 69 per cent. Avtar Singh's brother Jagroop Singh said he is proud of his achievement. "There is no age limit for pursuing academic pursuits. I got to know of Avtar's achievement from my niece who resides in Canada," he said.

Avtar said he did various jobs after clearing his matriculation. "Back then there was no stress on higher studies. Matriculation was enough to get a job," he said. Avtar said he and his son will now pursue BA from Punjabi University, Patiala. Avtar said there is no barrier to education. Back in 1982, he did not study further as he had to take care of his family. "But my son inspired me to study further and I finally cleared the Class XII exam," he said with pride writ large on his face. Avtar thanked Khosa and Bath for helping him study with determination and vision.