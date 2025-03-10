75-Year-Old Man Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out At House In Firozabad

Firozabad: A 75-year-old man was charred to death in a massive fire that broke out at a three-storey house in Mohalla Duli area of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district on Sunday night. Ten other members of the family, who were also present in the house were rescued. The exact reason behind the fire has not been revealed yet, officials said.

The incident took place between 10 to 11 pm on Sunday. Suddenly, the family saw smoke emanating from a room and soon flames started engulfing the house, triggering chaos in the area. Firefighters were called to extinguish the blaze.

House owner, Vinod Agarwal (75), however, got trapped inside his room as flames went out of control. Firefighters managed to rescue the rest of the family members but failed to save Vinod, who succumbed to burns.

Apart from fire tenders and police, city magistrate Vinod Kumar Pandey reached the spot to monitor the rescue operation. As the house is located in a densely populated area, all the adjacent houses had to be evacuated.

City Magistrate Vinod Kumar Pandey said fire tenders were sent to the spot on receiving information about the fire. Nearly 10-12 people, who were trapped in the house, were evacuated, but the elderly man could not be rescued. "The fire has been brought under control. The damage and cause of fire are being investigated," he said.

Local people suspect the fire may have been caused by the fireworks launched to celebrate Team India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final.