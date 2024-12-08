ETV Bharat / state

Man Booked For Rape-Murder In Valsad Had Killed 6 Persons In 5 Districts In 25 Days: Cops To Seek Death Penalty

Accused allegedly raped and murdered a college student in Motiwada on November 15. Police will produce him in court and present chargesheet seeking death penalty.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Valsad: A man arrested on charges of raping and killing a 19-year-old woman in Motiwada in Gujarat's Valsad district has been found allegedly involved in committing six murders in five districts in the last 25 days, police said on Sunday.

Some shocking revelations have surfaced during the interrogations and subsequent investigations. The accused, considered to be in a mentally unstable state, would instantly kill his opponent whenever he faced any resistance. The accused eats 15 chappatis at a time and is so powerful that he is capable of killing a person by a single blow.

An officer of Valsad Police said that the accused has been arrested and now will be produced before court. "Had he not been arrested then he would have killed many more people. The accused can be called dangerous for the society and arrangement has been made to seek death penalty for him", he said adding that all evidence will be presented in court.

Notably, an SIT was set up to probe into the rape and murder case. After the victim, a college student of Motiwada under Pardi police, was found dead on November 15, Valsad Police contacted their counterparts in more than five states and an immediate search operation was launched for the accused. After scanning around 2000 CCTVs and searching at more than 20 railway stations, the police finally nabbed him.

TAGGED:

MAN BOOKED FOR RAPE MURDERDEATH PENALTYMOTIWADA RAPE MURDER ACCUSED HELDMOTIWADA RAPE MURDER

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

