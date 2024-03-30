Man Booked for Abusing Kerala CM Through Microphone

PTI

Published : 16 hours ago

Using a microphone, a man allegedly assaulted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in front of the state Secretariat.

Thiruvananthapuram: A man was booked for verbally abusing Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan using a microphone in front of the state Secretariat, the administrative hub, here, police said on Saturday. The accused, Sreejith, had been staging protest in front of the Secretariat for some years demanding a CBI probe into the death of his younger brother who was allegedly killed during a custodial interrogation by the state police.

A police officer said the case was registerd under IPC 294 b (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place). Sreejith's microphone was also seized by the police, the officer said, adding that further proceedings would be decided soon.

