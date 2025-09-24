ETV Bharat / state

Man Bitten By Rat At Indore Airport, No Rabies Injection Available

Indore: In a shocking incident, a passenger was bitten by a rat after it crawled into his pants while he was waiting for his flight at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Even more alarming, the airport's medical room lacked rabies injections, and the passenger got his treatment after reaching Bengaluru. According to sources, the victim, Arun Modi, a software developer who works in Hyderabad and resident of Bhopal, was travelling with his wife to Calicut via Bengaluru on an IndiGo Airlines flight 6E 6739.

The couple arrived at the airport around 1 PM for their flight. While seated in the departure hall, Arun suddenly felt a rat inside his pants. In panic, he tried to remove it, but the rat bit him behind the knee. He eventually managed to pull the rat out; however, the rat bit him. Arun was rushed to the airport's medical room, where he was administered a tetanus shot. However, no rabies vaccine was available. With a doctor's prescription, Arun received the crucial injection only after landing in Bengaluru.