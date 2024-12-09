Man Beats Wife To Death Over Property Dispute In Uttar Pradesh; Murder Caught On CCTV Camera

Agra: In a shocking incident, a man beat his wife with a stick to death over a property dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. The chilling incident has been caught on camera causing outrage among people while the accused fled from the spot along with his younger son and daughter-in-law.

Simmering Property Dispute

The incident unfolded at Shambhu Nagar locality under Trans Yamuna police station limits of Tajnagri on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Rama Devi, 50. Rama Devi's daughter Rakhi told the police that her father Dadhichi, deceased Rama Devi and their elder son Kaushal and his wife Manju, younger son Manoj alias Vasu and his wife Rinki were living in the house registered in Rama Devi's name.

According to Rakhi, accused Dadhichi and his younger son Manoj alias Vasu were pressuring her mother Rama Devi to sell the house for a long time, but she did not want to sell the house. Due to frequent quarrels, the younger son Kaushal, his family and Rama Devi were living on rent in Mathura for some time now, Rakhi said.

Rakhi said that on Saturday, when Kaushal and Devi returned home in Agra, Devi told her husband Dadhichi that when the elder son is living on rent, the younger one will also not live in the house to which Dadhichi said that the younger son will not leave the house.

Devi's elder daughter-in-law Manju told the police that on Saturday, Dadhichi had a dispute with his wife Devi and elder son and daughter-in-law Rinki. “Somehow the matter was settled. I felt that my father-in-law was drunk and might have done something wrong with my mother-in-law. So, I made her sleep at a neighbor's house at night and came home,” Manju said.

“When mother-in-law came home at 10 AM on Sunday, father-in-law Dadhichi, brother-in-law Manoj and sister-in-law Rinki had an argument with Rama Devi about selling the house. My father-in-law brought a stick from the room and attacked my mother-in-law with the stick. He beat her and seriously injured her. She was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was sent to the emergency ward of SN Medical College where she died during treatment,” Manju said.

Devi's daughter Rakhi, who came from Firozabad, said that her father Dadhichi and brother are alcohol addicts adding her father had sold their farm a year ago and spent the money on drinking.

Police Version

Trans Yamuna police station in-charge inspector Bhanu Pratap said that when the police reached the spot on the information of the fight, the accused, his son and daughter-in-law were found absconding from the house. The police found the house locked. After questioning the locals, the police retrieved the CCTV camera recording showing the husband brutally hitting the wife, he said.

Chilling CCTV Footage

The chilling CCTV footage of the incident is being widely shared on the Internet. In the video footage, Devi is seen standing outside the house when accused Dadhichi rushes out of the house with a stick and starts hitting his wife with the stick. Devi is struck in the head and instantly collapses on the ground while the locals act as mere spectators. The accused hit his wife with a stick 11 times in 18 seconds.