ETV Bharat / state

Man Beaten To Death For Protesting 12-Yr-Old Daughter's Molestation In Jaipur, Accused Held

Jaipur: A man was allegedly beaten to death when he protested molestation of his minor daughter in Jaipur. The accused, hiding at his relative's house after the crime, was arrested late last night, police said.

The incident took place in the Galta Gate police station area of ​​Jaipur on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Jassi Sardar, a resident of Transport Nagar, is currently being interrogated, they added.

According to ACP Ramganj Harishankar Sharma, the deceased used to buy liquor from a nearby shop and sell it at night. On Tuesday night, Jassi came to him and asked for alcohol on credit. On refusing, an argument broke out between the two and Jassi started molesting his 12-year-old daughter. When the man protested, Jassi abused him and the altercation escalated. However, Jassi left in a hurry only to return some time later with a bat.

Police said the accused attacked the girl's father with a bat, leaving him bleeding on the ground while he fled the scene. Bystanders rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred him to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. However, he died during treatment at SMS Hospital.