Man Beaten To Death For Protesting 12-Yr-Old Daughter's Molestation In Jaipur, Accused Held

Police said the accused has been arrested under sections of BNS and POCSO Act and currently being interrogated.

Case was registered at Galta Gate police station (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 18, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
Jaipur: A man was allegedly beaten to death when he protested molestation of his minor daughter in Jaipur. The accused, hiding at his relative's house after the crime, was arrested late last night, police said.

The incident took place in the Galta Gate police station area of ​​Jaipur on Tuesday night. The accused, identified as Jassi Sardar, a resident of Transport Nagar, is currently being interrogated, they added.

According to ACP Ramganj Harishankar Sharma, the deceased used to buy liquor from a nearby shop and sell it at night. On Tuesday night, Jassi came to him and asked for alcohol on credit. On refusing, an argument broke out between the two and Jassi started molesting his 12-year-old daughter. When the man protested, Jassi abused him and the altercation escalated. However, Jassi left in a hurry only to return some time later with a bat.

Police said the accused attacked the girl's father with a bat, leaving him bleeding on the ground while he fled the scene. Bystanders rushed the injured man to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred him to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital. However, he died during treatment at SMS Hospital.

Upon information, a team from the Galta Gate police station arrived at the hospital. After postmortem, the body was handed over to the family.

On Wednesday, the family filed complaint following which, a case was registered under BNS and POCSO Act.

Police immediately launched an investigation and accused was identified and subsequently arrested late Wednesday night. "The accused was hiding at his relative's house. Police raided the house and arrested him. He is currently being interrogated," an officer said.

