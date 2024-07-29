ETV Bharat / state

Man Beaten For Refusing To Share Hookah In Gurugram; 5 Held

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 10:14 PM IST

The incident took place on Saturday late at night when the victim, Pankaj Sharma, went to a club in a shopping mall in the Section 109 area and was thrashed by a group for allegedly refusing to share hookah with them, officials said.

Man Beaten For Refusing To Share Hookah In Gurugram
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Gurugram: A 29-year-old man was thrashed by a group of people allegedly for refusing to share hookah in a club here, police said on Monday. Five people have been arrested on Monday in connection with the case, they said.

As per the complaint filed by Pankaj Sharma, a resident of New Palam Vihar, the incident occurred on Saturday late at night when he had gone to a club in a shopping mall in the section 109 area, police said.

At around 3:30 am, when he was smoking hookah, Sonu Saini alias Cheeku came to him and asked to smoke together. But Sharma refused, police said. "At around 5:15 am, when I came down from the club to go home, Sonu Saini came down, following me in the lift. When I walked towards my scooter parked outside, Sonu pushed me down along with the scooter. Soon after, he called six to seven of his friends, and all of them started beating me with sticks and kicks. While leaving, they also said that they would kill me", Pankaj said in his complaint.

Based on Sharma's complaint, an FIR was registered against Sonu and his associates under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bajghera police station, they said. Sharma suffered serious injuries and is being treated at a private hospital, police added.

