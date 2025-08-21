ETV Bharat / state

Man Axes Wife, Elder Brother To Death In Rajasthan

Police said that the accused first killed his elder brother with an axe inside his house and later axed his wife in a similar manner.

Cops and locals sit outside a house after double murder in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan
Cops and locals sit outside a house after double murder in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 21, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

Pratapgarh: In a shocking double murder reported from Rajasthan, a man brutally killed his wife and elder brother in the state's Pratapgarh district during the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident has come to light from Billikheda village under Dhamotra police station limits of the district.

Superintendent of Police B. Aditya said that the accused first reached the house of his elder brother Moolchand at around 4 AM and attacked him with an axe leading to his on spot death. When Moolchand's son Manoj came to the rescue of his father, the accused uncle attacked him with an axe leaving him grievously injured, the SP said adding Manoj was shifted to the hospital by the locals.

According to police, after killing his brother, the accused returned home and killed his wife Savita in a similar manner with the axe. He also attacked his son Santosh, who somehow saved his life and ran away.

After the double murder, accused Premchand started looking for his children in the village. According to locals, he later attempted suicide, but they caught him and handed him over to the police.

After receiving information about the incident, a team of police along with the FSL team led by the SP reached the spot and collected evidence. SP B.

The SP said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Premchand was angry with his wife and elder brother as both used to pressure him to find work. Police said that investigation is going on from all angles and facts are being investigated.

The shocking double murder has caused shock and grief among the locals.

Pratapgarh: In a shocking double murder reported from Rajasthan, a man brutally killed his wife and elder brother in the state's Pratapgarh district during the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident has come to light from Billikheda village under Dhamotra police station limits of the district.

Superintendent of Police B. Aditya said that the accused first reached the house of his elder brother Moolchand at around 4 AM and attacked him with an axe leading to his on spot death. When Moolchand's son Manoj came to the rescue of his father, the accused uncle attacked him with an axe leaving him grievously injured, the SP said adding Manoj was shifted to the hospital by the locals.

According to police, after killing his brother, the accused returned home and killed his wife Savita in a similar manner with the axe. He also attacked his son Santosh, who somehow saved his life and ran away.

After the double murder, accused Premchand started looking for his children in the village. According to locals, he later attempted suicide, but they caught him and handed him over to the police.

After receiving information about the incident, a team of police along with the FSL team led by the SP reached the spot and collected evidence. SP B.

The SP said that preliminary investigation revealed that the accused Premchand was angry with his wife and elder brother as both used to pressure him to find work. Police said that investigation is going on from all angles and facts are being investigated.

The shocking double murder has caused shock and grief among the locals.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAN KILLS BROTHER WIFEDOUBLE MURDER IN RAJASTHANRAJASTHANRAJASTHAN NEWS

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.