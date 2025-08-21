ETV Bharat / state

Man Axes Wife, Elder Brother To Death In Rajasthan

Pratapgarh: In a shocking double murder reported from Rajasthan, a man brutally killed his wife and elder brother in the state's Pratapgarh district during the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The incident has come to light from Billikheda village under Dhamotra police station limits of the district.

Superintendent of Police B. Aditya said that the accused first reached the house of his elder brother Moolchand at around 4 AM and attacked him with an axe leading to his on spot death. When Moolchand's son Manoj came to the rescue of his father, the accused uncle attacked him with an axe leaving him grievously injured, the SP said adding Manoj was shifted to the hospital by the locals.

According to police, after killing his brother, the accused returned home and killed his wife Savita in a similar manner with the axe. He also attacked his son Santosh, who somehow saved his life and ran away.