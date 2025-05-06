Gonda: A man was killed after being attacked by his alleged lover's husband in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Dehat Kotwali area on Sunday night, they said.

The police have arrested the accused husband, Rizwan, and launched an investigation. The deceased, identified as Sarvesh alias Guddu Pandey (36), died on the spot, while the woman, identified as Majia (30), is in critical condition and has been referred to Lucknow for treatment.

Uttar Pradesh: Man Attacks Wife, Her Lover With Shovel; Lover Dead, Woman Critical (Video: ETV Bharat)

According to official sources, the incident took place at around 2 am when Rizwan, allegedly, found his wife, Majia, in an objectionable position with her lover, Sarvesh, in their bedroom. Enraged by this, Rizwan attacked both with a shovel that was kept in the house.

Following the incident, Sarvesh, a resident of Opium Kothi in the Nagar Kotwali area, died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while Majia sustained serious injuries. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

On hearing the screams, the locals gathered at the spot and rushed the duo to the medical college, however, Majia was later referred to a hospital in Lucknow.

Rizwan, who has been living with his wife on rent near Jaipuria School in the Dehat Kotwali area for the past one and a half years, runs a handcart for a living. Sarvesh was employed in a private company. On receiving the information, police officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rawat, reached the spot and started a probe. The shovel used in the incident has been recovered, and the evidence has been collected, Rawat added.

A case was registered based on a complaint filed by Sarvesh's father. Rizwan has been arrested and is currently being interrogated by police, officials said.

