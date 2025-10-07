ETV Bharat / state

Man Attacks Four Bus Passengers With Sharp Weapon In Odisha's Puri

Officials said that a case will be filed against the accused, and necessary legal action will be taken against him

Kanas CHC (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2025 at 4:50 PM IST

Puri: At least four persons sustained critical injuries after a man allegedly attacked them onboard an Ama bus- a government-run bus, in Odisha's Puri district on Tuesday. Police said that the incident took place at Kotkana Square, in the Kanas block area of the district.

The accused suddenly boarded the bus which was heading from Harashpada to Sukala village. He started attacking the passengers indiscriminately with a sharp weapon. The accused Bharat Bhoi boarded the bus from Bindhana Gaon Square, police said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot. An official said that when the police reached the scene and tried to arrest the accused, he attacked the police as well.

Following the attack, the other passengers in the bus got hold of the accused, who also sustained severe injuries, Supritendent of Police Prateek Singh said.

Singh said the police then admitted the injured, including the accused, to the Kanas community health centre, and later two of them were shifted to the Puri district headquarters hospital. He said that two other injured passengers have been discharged from the hospital after treatment. The accused is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A case will be filed against the accused, and necessary legal action will be taken against him, the top police official said. However, the reason behind the attack has not yet been ascertained, he added.

