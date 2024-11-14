ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Six Injured As Man Attacks Inside Hospital In Arunachal Pradesh

Three persons were killed and six others were injured after a man attacked inside a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng.

Three Killed, Six Injured As Man Attacks Inside Hospital In Arunachal Pradesh
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 seconds ago

Tezpur: At least three persons were killed and six others were injured after a man started attacking randomly inside a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place when a person entered the hospital and randomly attacked people inside the hospital, they said.

The three deceased have been identified as the attacker's wife Tade Songbia, daughter, Nakia Songbia and Pasa Welli, police said.

East Kameng District Superintendent of Police, K Sikom told ETV Bharat that the attacker identified as Nikam Songbia entered the Sepa Civil Hospital around 11.30 am and started attacking the people randomly.

"He first attacked his sister who was undergoing treatment at the hospital and then started attacking others with a sharp weapon," said the SP.

The SP further said that police officer Minli Gei received severe injuries while trying to stop the attacker and was referred to a hospital in Itanagar for better treatment.

"The accused was later arrested and a case has been registered against him," the senior police official said.

Read More

  1. Five Killed, One Injured In Road Accident In Haryana
  2. Dehradun: District Administration Conducts Raids On Bars, Pubs After Massive Accident Killed 6
  3. 2 Girls Killed, 9 Others Critical Due To Food Poisoning In Patna

Tezpur: At least three persons were killed and six others were injured after a man started attacking randomly inside a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place when a person entered the hospital and randomly attacked people inside the hospital, they said.

The three deceased have been identified as the attacker's wife Tade Songbia, daughter, Nakia Songbia and Pasa Welli, police said.

East Kameng District Superintendent of Police, K Sikom told ETV Bharat that the attacker identified as Nikam Songbia entered the Sepa Civil Hospital around 11.30 am and started attacking the people randomly.

"He first attacked his sister who was undergoing treatment at the hospital and then started attacking others with a sharp weapon," said the SP.

The SP further said that police officer Minli Gei received severe injuries while trying to stop the attacker and was referred to a hospital in Itanagar for better treatment.

"The accused was later arrested and a case has been registered against him," the senior police official said.

Read More

  1. Five Killed, One Injured In Road Accident In Haryana
  2. Dehradun: District Administration Conducts Raids On Bars, Pubs After Massive Accident Killed 6
  3. 2 Girls Killed, 9 Others Critical Due To Food Poisoning In Patna

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARUNACHAL PRADESHMAN ATTACKS AT HOSPITALMAN ATTACKS INSIDE HOSPITAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.