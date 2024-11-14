ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Six Injured As Man Attacks Inside Hospital In Arunachal Pradesh

Tezpur: At least three persons were killed and six others were injured after a man started attacking randomly inside a hospital in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place when a person entered the hospital and randomly attacked people inside the hospital, they said.

The three deceased have been identified as the attacker's wife Tade Songbia, daughter, Nakia Songbia and Pasa Welli, police said.

East Kameng District Superintendent of Police, K Sikom told ETV Bharat that the attacker identified as Nikam Songbia entered the Sepa Civil Hospital around 11.30 am and started attacking the people randomly.

"He first attacked his sister who was undergoing treatment at the hospital and then started attacking others with a sharp weapon," said the SP.