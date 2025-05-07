ETV Bharat / state

Five Of Family Killed As Man At Wheels Dozes Off, Car Hits Truck, Overturns In Uttar Pradesh

Preliminary probe reveals the accident occurred because the driver dozed off but further probe is underway, police said.

Overturned car on roadside (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST

Jalaun: Five members of a family were killed and three others seriously injured when the car owner reportedly dozed off and their vehicle overturned on Jhansi-Kanpur national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the mishap occured after the car crossed the Bunderkhand Expressway while going from Bahraich to Bengaluru. The car had crossed a road divider between Somai and Girthan area, entered the opposite lane, where it collided with a truck and overturned. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely damaged and all nine passengers were trapped. On information, police and national highway teams reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. All were residents of Motipura in Bahraich district.

Five persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Brijesh, who was behind the wheels, Preeti, Attashya, Sangeeta and Siddika, police said. The family was travelling to Balasore when the accident took place.

With the help of local people, police personnel took out the bodies from the damaged car with a lot of effort and shifted those to the district hospital for post-mortem. Also, three persons who were injured were taken to the medical college for treatment.

Lokendra Singh, in-charge of At Kotwali, said preliminary investigation has revealed that the accident was caused due to the driver dozing off. A thorough investigation is being conducted and the relatives of the deceased have been informed, Singh said.

