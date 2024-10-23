Man Assaulted Allegedly By Wife's Ex-Husband, Who Chops His Nose In 'Revenge Attack' In Rajasthan

Jodhpur: A man in Rajasthan's Phalodi had to pay a heavy price for marrying a mother of three children after he was assaulted allegedly by his wife's ex-husband and his accomplices who shockingly chopped his nose as a revenge attack.

The incident took place under Dechu police station limits of Phalodi district on Tuesday evening. The victim has been identified as Kalau resident Umaram son of Chhogaram Jakhar.

It is learnt that Umaram was on way to Jaisalmer agricultural farm with his wife when four car-borne youths attacked him in the revenue village Bishan Nagar of Gram Panchayat Bhimsagar of Setrawa tehsil. After the assault, the accused also chopped his nose and fled from the spot.

On receiving information about the incident, a team of police from Dechu police station rushed to the spot and took the victim to the government hospital in Dechu, where after first aid, he was referred to Jodhpur late at night for specialised treatment.

The victim's wife has accused six people including her ex-husband of attempting to murder her husband and molesting her and has lodged a report at the police station. ASI Dhanaram of Dechu police station said that a case has been registered on the basis of the complaint.

Love Marriage With Mother Of Three Agitates Ex-Husband

ASI Dhannaram said that Kalau resident Umaram had a love marriage with the mother of three children some time ago which did not go down well with the woman's ex-husband and his family.

It is suspected that the the woman's ex-husband and his accomplices might have attacked the man on Tuesday evening as a revenge attack. Sub Inspector Achalaram of Matoda said that the accused are being searched.