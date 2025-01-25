ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Kerala For Pronouncing Triple Talaq To Wife Over Phone

Kerala Police arrested a man following a complaint filed by his 20-year-old wife in connection with pronouncing triple talaq over the phone.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 1:10 PM IST

Kollam: A man has been arrested for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife over the phone, police said on Saturday. Abdul Basith, a native of Mynagappally in Kollam district, was arrested two days ago and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, they said.

Basith was booked under relevant sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and other charges for abuse under sections of BNS. He is currently lodged in judicial custody at Chavara sub-jail. The arrest followed a complaint by his 20-year-old wife, a resident of Chavara in Kollam district.

According to the complaint, Basith married her without disclosing his first marriage. After their wedding, Basith allegedly took her to a rented house, as his first wife was staying in his family home. Upon learning about his first marriage, the woman confronted him, which led to mental and physical abuse, the complaint stated.

Basith also threatened to marry another woman, further escalating issues between them. Following a quarrel, the woman returned to her parents' home. On January 19, Basith reportedly called her and pronounced triple talaq over the phone, declaring that their relationship was over, the complaint stated.

TAGGED:

