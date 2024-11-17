ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested In Bikaner With 980 Grams Of Heroin Worth Rs Six Crore

Two people were arrested with 800 grams of heroin two days ago. It is suspected that this heroin has been smuggled into India via Pakistan.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Bikaner: A person with 980 grams of heroin was caught on Sunday during a special operation by the joint team of Bikaner Police and Khajuwala Police. The operation was conducted under the leadership of district special force in-charge Satyanarayan Godara. Police said the seized heroin is valued at Rs six crore.

Godara said Harjinder Singh, a resident of 10 Bd under the Khajuwala tehsil of the district, was arrested with a cache of heroin in the second consecutive major operation against heroin smuggling in Khajuwala in two days. Under the direction of Bikaner SP Kavendra Sagar, the police met with success in this operation too.

Godara further said two people were arrested with about 800 grams of heroin two days ago. It is suspected that this heroin has been smuggled into India via Pakistan. Further details will be revealed during interrogation. The arrested accused will be questioned about the heroin smuggling network to obtain further information on their modus operandi and the routes they take while sneaking in those narcotics.

It is worth noting that cases of heroin smuggling through drones and other high-tech means came to light in the border areas recently following which police and security forces have beefed up patrols in the area to thwart the smuggling of illegal substances.

