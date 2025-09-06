Man Arrested From Noida For Sending Hoax Terror Threat To Mumbai Traffic Police

ETV Bharat / state

New Delhi: Mumbai police have arrested a 50-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly sending a threat message claiming 14 terrorists had entered the city with 400 kilograms of RDX to carry out blasts.

The threatening message was sent to the official WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday, warning of major terror attacks in the city.

A case was registered at the Worli police station, and the crime branch took over the probe. The crime branch traced the sender's mobile phone number to Gautam Buddha Nagar, following which a police team travelled to Noida and apprehended the accused Ashwinikumar Supra from his residence in Sector 79 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the accused had been living in Noida for the last five years. Acting on information received during the investigation, Mumbai Police contacted their counterparts in Noida, following which a dedicated police team was formed.

The team traced Ashwini in Noida, took him into custody, and later handed him over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

In his chilling message, Ashwini claimed that 14 terrorists from a Pakistan-based terror outfit called 'Lashkar-e-Jihadi' had already entered Mumbai. He further alleged that 400 kg of RDX had been fitted into 34 vehicles across the city and that a massive series of blasts would be carried out, killing millions of people.

The message also claimed that the vehicles contained 34 “human bombs,” creating panic and prompting an immediate security alert. The caller said that the bombs are capable of killing 1 crore people.