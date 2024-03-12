Man Arrested From Bihar for Threating to Shoot CM Nitish Kumar

Patna: A man, who had sent death threats to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on social media, was arrested by the Patna police on Tuesday. The accused was arrested from the Rice Parsawan area of NTPC Barh in Bihar, the police said. According to sources, the accused, a resident of Rice Parsawan village of Barh threatened through a video on social media to shoot Nitish Kumar. The accused is a diploma student and stays in Mumbai. A case was registered against him in Patna Kotwali Police station on February 14 under various Sections, including the IT Act. Since then, the police launched a search operation to nab the accused.

The accused said that some of his friends used to taunt and tease him over the objectionable statements made by Nitish Kumar about women in the Assembly. He further said that he was worried and accidentally threatened CM Nitish in a fit of rage.

Vishesh has apologised for his statement and said that made that statement in frustration. "I am a student. Whatever I said to the Chief Minister was in anger, which I am taking back. I am apologising to the Chief Minister,” the accused said.

Kotwali Police Station chief Rajan Kumar said that the arrested accused had threatened to shoot Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on YouTube a few months ago. After this a case was registered in the Kotwali Police Station and a search was launched.

"The accused has been arrested from Rice Parsawa located in NTPC Police Station area of Barh and has been sent to judicial custody,” Kumar added.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More