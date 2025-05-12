ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up Jodhpur Railway Station

The accused, a worker at Jodhpur railway station, had made the call in an inebriated state as he was angry for not getting his payments.

Man Arrested For Threatening To Blow Up Jodhpur Railway Station
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 12:12 PM IST

Jodhpur: Amid the ongoing security alert along the western border, a 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Monday.

According to police, a person informed Jodhpur Police that he had planted bombs to blow up Jodhpur railway station. Police immediately informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). After this, a bomb disposal squad reached the railway station and a thorough investigation was launched but no suspicious item was found anywhere.

Meanwhile, police tracked the location of the caller and nabbed him from Pali sometime later. Presently, GRP inspector Mukta Parik and other agencies are interrogating him. It has come to light that the accused used to work at the station itself and had made the call in an inebriated state as he was disturbed for reportedly not getting his payments.

According to Parik, preliminary information has revealed that the accused, Shyam Yadav (43), a resident of Ashapuri in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, worked at the station and had called the police control room at 7 am, warning that he had planted a bomb there. The accused was arrested and is presently being interrogated in Pali, Parik said adding, investigation is underway.

