Man Arrested For Stealing Rs 1 Cr Cash, 300 Sovereigns Of Gold From Neighbour's House In Kerala's Valapattanam

Kannur: Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a theft at Valapattanam in Kerala's Kannur where Rs 1 crore in cash and 300 sovereigns of gold were stolen from the house of the neighbour of the accused.

Police apprehended Lijeesh, who had been under surveillance since the day of the theft. He was arrested on Sunday night. A police official said that upon investigating the circumstances and method of the theft, the police suspected that the person behind it was someone familiar with the house. Additionally, the police dog tracked the scent to the area in front of Lijeesh's house, the official said. The theft was carried out in an intricate modus operandi, without being caught on CCTV.

Police said that the thief appeared to have precise knowledge of where the cameras were placed and carried out the robbery with accuracy. The thief then escaped through the railway tracks behind the house. Based on the preliminary investigation, the police concluded that the person behind the theft must be someone well-acquainted with the area.

This led the investigation to Lijeesh, and from him, the police recovered the stolen gold and money. The burglary occurred at the residence of K.P. Ashraf, a wholesale rice trader from Valapattanam Mannayil. The theft took place when Ashraf and his family went to attend a relative's wedding in Madurai. On the 19th of this month, the family locked the house and left for Madurai and upon their return discovered the theft. Police said that the thief had entered the house by cutting the grill of the kitchen window.