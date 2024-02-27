Man Arrested for Stealing Mobiles of Female Passengers in Buses in Bengaluru

Ramamurthy Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested a man who used to steal mobile phones from the bags of female passengers in buses and steal amounts from bank accounts using the SIM cards in them.

A man was arrested for stealing the mobile phones of passengers on buses and transferring the money using SIM cards in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: The Ramamurthy Nagar police arrested a man, who used to steal mobile phones from the bags of female passengers in buses and steal money from bank accounts using the SIM cards, the police said on Tuesday. The mobile thief has been identified as Vignesh. The modus operandi of Vignesh was to wait at bus stops and steal the mobiles of women from their bags on the pretext of boarding the bus. Later, he used to insert the SIM cards in his mobile and log in using the OTP option for Phone Pay and Google Pay.

The accused used to transfer the money in the bank account linked to the mobile number to another account of his acquaintance. He used to get money from his associates and spend it to play cards online. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand said that the police arrested the accused, who was engaged in the act on February 26. A total of 38 mobile phones worth Rs 8 lakhs were seized from him.

