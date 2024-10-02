Man Arrested For Stabbing BMTC Bus Conductor In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a conductor in a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus here, police officials said on Wednesday. Police personnel attached to Whitefield station police arrested the accused, identified as Hari Sinha, a native of Jharkhand.

The incident took place near the ITPL bus stand on Tuesday. According to officials, Sinha, a B.Com graduate was recently fired from his job at a private company. After losing his job, he allegedly took a knife to threaten his former manager. When he could not find anyone from the company, he boarded the BMTC bus to return home.

A man was arrested for stabbing BMTC bus conductor In Bengaluru (ETV Bharat)

The conductor identified as Yogesh, asked Sinha who was standing at the footboard of the bus to move inside. Enraged by this, Sinha allegedly stabbed the conductor with the knife he was carrying.

Whitefield Police said that they have arrested the accused. It is learned that the injured conductor was admitted to a private hospital in Whitefield and is out of danger.

After the incident, other passengers got down from the bus in fear after seeing the accused, who was displaying a knife. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the bus.

As the bus conductor was attacked with a knife, the passengers got off the bus. The accused threatened the driver and after all the passengers got down, the driver closed the bus doors. It was captured on CCTV that the accused broke the glass of the bus with the hammer in the bag and tried to escape unsuccessfully.

