ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Raping Minor Stepdaughter In Balrampur

Balrampur: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur town, police said on Tuesday. The accused, who absconded after the incident, was arrested after his wife lodged a police complaint against him.

As per the complaint, the accused had attempted to rape the girl on Sunday morning but failed as her mother came to her rescue. Later at night, he allegedly raped the girl and fled from the house, it stated.

The incident took place in Sanwal of Balrampur. Based on the complaint of the victim's mother, a case was registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sanawal police station.

The complainant said that the accused had taken the girl to a pond, where he tried to sexually assault her. When the girl screamed, her mother came to the spot and rescued her. After which, the victim went home with her mother. However when the girl fell asleep at night, the accused sexually assaulted her and fled from the house.