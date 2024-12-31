ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Raping Minor Stepdaughter In Balrampur

The victim's mother lodged a complaint against her husband, who had absconded after the incident. Police arrested the accused under POCSO Act.

Man Arrested For Raping Minor Stepdaughter In Balrampur
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Balrampur: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur town, police said on Tuesday. The accused, who absconded after the incident, was arrested after his wife lodged a police complaint against him.

As per the complaint, the accused had attempted to rape the girl on Sunday morning but failed as her mother came to her rescue. Later at night, he allegedly raped the girl and fled from the house, it stated.

The incident took place in Sanwal of Balrampur. Based on the complaint of the victim's mother, a case was registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sanawal police station.

The complainant said that the accused had taken the girl to a pond, where he tried to sexually assault her. When the girl screamed, her mother came to the spot and rescued her. After which, the victim went home with her mother. However when the girl fell asleep at night, the accused sexually assaulted her and fled from the house.

Next morning, the victim's mother filed a case against her husband. The police arrested the accused on Monday evening.

"The minor victim's mother accused her husband of raping her daughter. After which, a case was filed under the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested and presented in the court, which has sent him on judicial remand," Ajay Sahu, Sanawal police station in-charge said.

The medical examination of the victim is being conducted, police added.

Read more

  1. Death Sentence Awarded To Youth In 61 Days For Minor's Rape-Murder In Jaynagar
  2. Man Arrested For Fabricating Son's TC To Help Him Get Away Lightly In Rape-Murder Case

Balrampur: A minor girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur town, police said on Tuesday. The accused, who absconded after the incident, was arrested after his wife lodged a police complaint against him.

As per the complaint, the accused had attempted to rape the girl on Sunday morning but failed as her mother came to her rescue. Later at night, he allegedly raped the girl and fled from the house, it stated.

The incident took place in Sanwal of Balrampur. Based on the complaint of the victim's mother, a case was registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sanawal police station.

The complainant said that the accused had taken the girl to a pond, where he tried to sexually assault her. When the girl screamed, her mother came to the spot and rescued her. After which, the victim went home with her mother. However when the girl fell asleep at night, the accused sexually assaulted her and fled from the house.

Next morning, the victim's mother filed a case against her husband. The police arrested the accused on Monday evening.

"The minor victim's mother accused her husband of raping her daughter. After which, a case was filed under the POCSO Act. The accused was arrested and presented in the court, which has sent him on judicial remand," Ajay Sahu, Sanawal police station in-charge said.

The medical examination of the victim is being conducted, police added.

Read more

  1. Death Sentence Awarded To Youth In 61 Days For Minor's Rape-Murder In Jaynagar
  2. Man Arrested For Fabricating Son's TC To Help Him Get Away Lightly In Rape-Murder Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POCSO ACTRAPED BY HER STEPFATHERRAPING MINOR STEPDAUGHTERSTEPFATHER HELD FOR RAPE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.