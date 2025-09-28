ETV Bharat / state

UP: Man Arrested For Playing Provocative Speeches After Friday Prayers

Kanpur: A 46-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly attempting to disturb communal harmony by playing provocative audio clips to worshippers shortly after Friday prayers, police said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Satyajeet Gupta told reporters that an FIR was registered by Railbazar police against Zubair Ahmed Khan alias Zubair Ghazi (46), a resident of Chandari, Sujatganj, and "20- 25 unidentified individuals".

The complaint was lodged by Sujatganj Police Post in-charge Raj Mohan Mishra, who alleged that Zubair was playing inflammatory clips near Madar Hotel crossing to provoke people against the government and the administration.

The incident occurred soon after Friday prayers concluded at Ajmeri Masjid. A crowd gathered at the spot, and tempers flared up as the audio clips were being played.