Maharashtra Man Orders Heroin Online, Pays Through Cryptocurrency; Arrested

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

A man from Maharashtra allegedly ordered heroin online, paying for it through cryptocurrency to escape the authorities. The accused was arrested after NCB got a whiff of his wrongdoing.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): Police have arrested a man of Purnadnagar in Maharashtra's Srirampur for allegedly ordering a packet of drugs from Guwahati, Assam by post.

They said the accused Vikrant Raut had placed the order for the heroin online and paid through cryptocurrency to escape the authorities. However, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s Mumbai office received a tipoff about the suspicious parcel that was to be arrived at Srirampur Post Office through the Indian Postal Service from Guwahati.

The NCB sleuths immediately contacted the postal department and sought their help to nab the culprit. According to police, the NCB team arrested Raut when he reached the post office to receive the parcel. A case has also been registered against him under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

"After receiving the information, the Mumbai NCB with the help of the Ahmednagar Police and the postal department arrested the accused. He has been sent to Guwahati to arrest other people," Police Inspector Nitin Deshmukh told ETV Bharat.

He said that the initial investigation revealed that the accused ordered the parcel by paying the cost of the drug in cryptocurrency. Recently, Maharashtra's home department admitted in the legislative assembly that courier and postal services are being misused for drug smuggling for the illegal trade. It also expressed serious concern that drugs are being ordered from abroad in this manner.

