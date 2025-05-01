Professor Arrested For "Forcing" Chhattisgarh University Students To Offer Namaz During NSS Camp

Bilaspur: A professor was arrested for allegedly forcing students of Guru Ghasidas Central University from Hindu religion to offer namaz during a seven-day National Service Scheme (NSS) camp.

Accused Dillip Jha was arrested on Thursday and presented in court after interrogation.

Students had earlier filed a complaint at the Koni police station in this regard. They said the NSS camp was held from March 26 to April 1 in Kota village in Shivtarai area and on March 31 and students belonging to Hindu religion were coerced into offering namaz.

They claimed that the alleged incident had hurt their religious sentiments. Students claimed they were asked to join the Muslim students on stage and allegedly forced to mimic the namaz.

Students filed a complaint, demanding action against the organisers namely Dilip Jha, Madhulika Singh, Jyoti Verma, Neeraj Kumari, Prashant Vaishnav, Suryabhan Singh, Basant Kumar and student leader Ayushman Chaudhary. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case against all of them and investigation was started under various sections of BNS and Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act.

"A case was registered on charges of hurting religious sentiments. During the investigation, it was found that the accused teacher was constantly trying to influence eyewitnesses. Law and order problems were also arising due to this. After this, the accused was arrested and presented in the court," Rashmit Kaur Chawla, DSP, Bilaspur said.

According to police, evidence was collected and it was found that the accused teacher was not cooperating in the investigation and was trying to influence eyewitnesses. After this, police arrested Dilip Jha and after interrogating him, presented him in the court.