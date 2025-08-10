ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Cyber Fraud In Gurugram; Linked To 85 Cases Across India

New Delhi: A 33-year-old man was arrested following a raid in Gurugram's IT Park for allegedly running a fake manpower recruitment company, officials said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Muneer Khan alias Sahil Sharma, was linked to 85 cybercrime complaints across the country.

Police said the case stemmed from a theft complaint filed on May 22 in which the stolen iPhone was connected to the complainant's bank account. "After obtaining a duplicate SIM card on May 26, the complainant received alerts for nine unauthorised UPI transactions amounting to Rs 3.98 lakh," they said.

An FIR was registered, and a probe was launched. In an official statement, police said that the team discovered Rs 1 lakh from the defrauded amount was transferred to an account in Telangana and then routed to another account in the name of Meraaki Manpower Services Private Limited.

KYC verification of the company showed the registered address had been vacated. Persistent surveillance traced its functioning to Gurugram, leading to the arrest of Khan, a resident of Asoti village in Haryana's Palwal district, the statement added.