Man Arrested For Brutally Attacking Wife With Stick And Axe In Jammu

Jammu: Police have arrested a man for brutally attacking his wife with a stick and axe in Amb Gharota area of Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said that the accused Sadaq Hussain was arrested following a complaint by his daughter-in-law against him. Hussain has been booked vide FIR No. 32/2025 under relevant sections of the BNS, police said.

According to the police, Hussain's daughter-in-law Nusrat Kousar, wife of Dil Mohd, a resident of Pamali Jandyal, filed a complaint at Amb Gharota Police Station Jammu.

In her complaint, Nusrat said that her father-in-law, Sadaq Hussain, along with Nazir Ahmed, Noor Begum, and Mumtaz Bibi, attacked her mother-in-law, Noor Jahan. The accused allegedly attacked her while she was heading to the fields, forcibly dragged her into a room, and assaulted her, the complainant said. Two others, Mubarak Hussain and Saber Hussain, later threatened the complainant with dire consequences, she said in the police complaint.

Taking swift action, police registered FIR No. 32/2025 under relevant sections of the BNS and launched an investigation, added police. The main accused, Sadaq Hussain, was arrested, and based on his disclosure, the weapon of offence—comprising a stick and an axe -- were recovered near the crime scene. Hussain is currently in police remand, while efforts are underway to arrest the remaining accused, police said.

Meanwhile, a video of the assault has gone viral on social media. The purported video shows Sadaq Hussain assaulting his wife with a stick while grabbing her hair. Hussain brutally strikes Jahan's legs while she pleads to spare her. The video has intensified public outrage. Police have assured a thorough investigation and strict legal action against the culprits.