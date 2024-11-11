ETV Bharat / state

Man Arrested For Birthday Bash On Public Road

The arrested individual has been identified as Shiyas, a resident of Vettipuram. His friends blocked road at 9:15 PM on Saturday to celebrate his birthday.

By PTI

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A man has been arrested for allegedly organising his birthday celebration on a public road here, obstructing traffic, and causing inconvenience to the people, police said. A case was registered against a group of men who celebrated the birthday of their friend on Saturday by cutting a cake on the public road at St Peter's Junction here, they said.

Following the incident, the Pathanamthitta police registered a case and launched an investigation, subsequently arresting the main suspect on Sunday. The person arrested has been identified as Shiyas, a resident of Vettipuram. His friends had blocked the road at 9.15 pm on Saturday to celebrate his birthday.

Under the directive of the District Police Chief, the investigation has been expanded to locate around 20 other suspects, police said in a release late Sunday night.

