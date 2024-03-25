Man Arrested for Duping Woman of Rs 2.7 Crore on Marriage Pretext in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a sensational fraud case, Cyberabad Police Telangana has arrested a serial fraudster from Andhra Pradesh who met a woman on a matrimony site, allegedly duped her of Rs 2.71 crore after suffering losses in betting and racing, police sources said.

Cyberabad Crime DCP Kothapalli Narsimha and Cybercrime ACP Ravinder Reddy while divulging further details in a statement, said that the accused identified as Potluri Sri Bala Vamsikrishna (37) of Poranki village near Vijayawada. who had committed frauds in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu was arrested on Sunday and sent to remand.

According to Police, Vamsikrishna was addicted to betting and racing and was struggling for money. To make up for the business losses, Vamsikrishna logged in on a matrimony site and sent marriage requests to young women with fake names, sources said.

Police said that six of his requests were accepted by the women to whom Krishna started talking on phone. The accused duped the women while impersonating as an employee working in the US.

In one of the instances, Vamsikrishna contacted a young woman (30) from Madinaguda, Hyderabad by the name of Rishikumar, police said. He told the woman that he was working as an assistant director at Glenmark Pharma in America, it said.

The accused as per police told the woman that her CIBIL score should be above 845 for getting a partner visa to travel to the US with him after marriage telling her that the Glenmark company will provide her loans to increase the score. The young woman believed him and took personal loans, credit cards, and car loans, said police.

However, the accused diverted the money from the woman to the tune of Rs 2.71 crore into his bank accounts. Later, the victim came to know that she was cheated and filed a complaint at Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police Station on March 16. Cybercrime Inspector S Ramesh said that a special team arrested the accused with technical evidence recently.

It is learnt that there are seven cases against the accused in different parts of Telangana, one each in AP and Tamil Nadu.