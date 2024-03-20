Man arrested by Noida Police dies within hours of 'suddenly' falling ill

Noida: A 35-year-old man died within 24 hours of being taken to a Noida police station after his arrest in an Excise Act case, officials said on Wednesday. The man was arrested from Sector 44 on Tuesday evening and lodged at the Sector 39 police station where he "suddenly" fell ill and was then hospitalised, according to police.

The deceased, Tanveer, was a native of Bihar's Araria district, police said, adding that he was staying in Chhalera village here. "Tanveer was arrested on Tuesday evening when he was in an intoxicated condition and in possession of illicit liquor. An FIR was lodged under sections 60 and 63 of the Excise Act (related to possession of illicit liquor)," a police spokesperson said.

"On Tuesday night, his health deteriorated suddenly. He was immediately sent to the district hospital here and later, referred to the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where he was declared dead by doctors," the spokesperson said. Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, police said.