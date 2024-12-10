Attacked By Mob, Assam Tigress Loses Eye; Unlikely To Return To Wild

Tezpur: A tigress, which was injured during a mob attack in Assam, is unlikely to return to the wild. The three-year-old tigress, which had already lost one of its eyes, is now undergoing treatment at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) near Kaziranga national park.

"The tigress had lost one of its eyes which made it clear that it cannot be released in the wild. Besides, it has also received severe injuries on its nose. We are yet to decide whether it will be shifted to any zoo or any other place," said CWRC Veterinarian Bhaskar Choudhury.

The incident took place last month when some locals spotted the tigress at Keribakori area and attacked it with stones. The tiger which had strayed out of the nearby forest and moved in the human habitations was terrified after the local chased the tiger. Perplexed in the face of attack, it lost energy to run.

After being hit by stone, one of its eyes was completely damaged while the other one was partially affected, the forest officials said. Later, the forest officials rescued the injured animal by tranquilizing it and it was rushed to the CWRC. The tigress had strayed from the Kamakhyaguri reserved forest near Kaliabor and moved towards Kaliabor.

The Kaliabor sub district administration had also issued a curfew order in and around Kaliabor earlier this week urging the people to avoid unnecessary movement to ensure that the conflict between the humans and the tigers could be averted. Assam police have detained six persons last month for their involvement in hurting the tigress, which had strayed out of the forests. The arrests were made based on an FIR filed by the divisional forest officer (DFO) of Nagaon Forest range, Bibhuti Mazumdar.