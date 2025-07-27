ETV Bharat / state

Man Allegedly Kills Parents, Sister Over Land Dispute In Ghazipur's Delia Village

Police personnel at the crime scene in Delia village, Ghazipur, where three members of a family were brutally murdered. ( Etv Bharat )

Ghazipur: In a barbaric incident, three members of a family were brutally murdered with sharp weapons at Delia village under the Nandganj police station limits of Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh. The gruesome killings have sent shockwaves through the entire area. A land dispute is believed to be the primary motive behind the murders. The bodies of the victims were found outside their house.

On receiving information, a heavy police force from multiple stations, including Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Dr. Iraj Raja and SP City Gyanendranath Prasad, rushed to the scene. The area was cordoned off, and a detailed investigation was launched. A forensic team has also been called in to assist with the probe.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Shivram Yadav (65), his wife Jamuni Devi (60), and their daughter Kusum Devi (36). The prime suspect is their son, Abhay Yadav (40), who is alleged to have carried out the murders following a property dispute.

SP Dr. Iraj Raja told the media that the deceased had transferred a portion of their property to their daughter, which reportedly angered the accused. Tensions had been simmering in the family over the issue, and a heated argument on Sunday night escalated to the point where Abhay allegedly killed his parents and sister.