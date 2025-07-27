ETV Bharat / state

Man Allegedly Kills Parents, Sister Over Land Dispute In Ghazipur's Delia Village

SP Dr Iraj Raja said a property transfer to his sister angered her brother Abhay, leading to the alleged murder of his family members.

Police personnel at the crime scene in Delia village, Ghazipur, where three members of a family were brutally murdered.
Published : July 27, 2025

Ghazipur: In a barbaric incident, three members of a family were brutally murdered with sharp weapons at Delia village under the Nandganj police station limits of Ghazipur district, Uttar Pradesh. The gruesome killings have sent shockwaves through the entire area. A land dispute is believed to be the primary motive behind the murders. The bodies of the victims were found outside their house.

On receiving information, a heavy police force from multiple stations, including Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Dr. Iraj Raja and SP City Gyanendranath Prasad, rushed to the scene. The area was cordoned off, and a detailed investigation was launched. A forensic team has also been called in to assist with the probe.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Shivram Yadav (65), his wife Jamuni Devi (60), and their daughter Kusum Devi (36). The prime suspect is their son, Abhay Yadav (40), who is alleged to have carried out the murders following a property dispute.

SP Dr. Iraj Raja told the media that the deceased had transferred a portion of their property to their daughter, which reportedly angered the accused. Tensions had been simmering in the family over the issue, and a heated argument on Sunday night escalated to the point where Abhay allegedly killed his parents and sister.

Police said the situation in the village remains under control. Locals confirmed that the family had long-standing disagreements over land ownership, which ultimately led to the tragic incident. Authorities have urged residents to remain calm as a thorough investigation is underway.

SP Dr Iraj Raja, along with the Additional Superintendent of Police (City), visited the crime scene. He informed the media that three police teams have been formed to apprehend the absconding accused, Abhay Yadav. Field units and other investigation teams are stationed at the site. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

