Mangaluru: A car hit a bike and then dragged a pedestrian woman and left her hanging upside down in a roadside compound on Thursday morning on 6th Road in Bejai Kapikad in the city. The horrific scene of the car accident was captured on CCTV. It has been alleged that a man rammed his car into a bike with the intention of killing a neighbour out of hatred.

Murali Prasad alleged and complained that Satish Kumar KM, a retired BSNL employee, was their neighbour and had a grudge against him. He used to fight and argue with him all the time. On March 13, at around 8.15 am, while he was leaving his house on a bike on the 6th Main Road in Bejai Kapikad, Satish Kumar had waited for him and, with the intention of killing him, had driven his car at high speed and hit his bike.

Man Allegedly Attempts To Murder Neighbour With Car; Pedestrian Left Hanging From Compound Wall (ETV Bharat)

The force of the collision caused the car to push the bike forward and drag the woman, who was walking on the roadside, causing her to hang in the roadside compound. As a result, the woman and Murali Prasad were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Disclosing this information, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said, "The Urva police station has registered a case of attempt to murder in this regard and arrested the accused Satish Kumar KM and seized the car. In addition, a separate case has been registered at the Mangaluru Traffic West Police Station for reckless driving and hitting a woman."

Read more: Video: Speeding car rams into morning walkers in Hyderabad, mother-daughter duo among 3 killed