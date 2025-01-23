ETV Bharat / state

Kota Man Alleges Wife Left Him After Getting Job In Indian Railways

Sapna, wife of Manish Meena has been suspended after he alleged a dummy candidate had appeared the competitive examination on her behalf.

A man from Kota has alleged his wife left him after getting a job in the Indian Railways
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
Kota: A man from Kota has alleged his wife left him after getting a job in the Indian Railways.

Manish Meena further alleged his wife Sapna passed the Railway Recruitment Board examination through a dummy candidate. Sapna has been suspended after the revelation and the matter is being investigated, said Senior Divisional Commercial Officer, Kota Division, Saurabh Jain. Manish said he had lodged complaints against his wife over malpractice in the examinations.

Manish said Sapna, hailing from Sawai Madhopur, was posted at the DRM office in Kota. He claimed to have taken a loan of Rs 15 lakh by mortgaging a piece of land for her education. Manish said Sapna had applied online for the Railway Recruitment Board, Ajmer examination for Group D posts in 2019. He claimed to have arranged a candidate , who was one of his relatives, to write the examination for Sapna. He said Sapna got selected and went to Sirsa in Haryana in April, 2023 for training.

Manish said Sapna was posted at Bikaner and was later transferred to Kota. He said even after getting posted at Kota, Sapna left him two months back. Manish complained about the examination malpractice to DRM, Bhimganj Mandi police station, West Central Railway General Manager and Vigilance. While Sapna has since been suspended, Manish wants the railways to dismiss her from service. "The fingerprints and photographs used during the examination and other documents should also be checked," he said.

