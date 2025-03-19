ETV Bharat / state

Man Addicted To Drugs Kills Wife In Kozhikode, Arrested

Kozhikode: A man allegedly hacked his wife to death and injured his in-laws in Engappuzha, Kakkad near Thamarassery in Kozhikode on Tuesday. Preliminary probe revealed that the accused was a drug addict and committed the crime under the influence of drugs.

The accused, Yasar, was arrested late at night in the Kozhikode Medical College area, following a manhunt that continued for several hours. Yasar allegedly killed his wife, Shibila (28), while her parents were injured when they tried to prevent him. After this, the accused fled the scene in a Maruti car.

The accused's father-in-law Abdurahiman, who sustained severe injuries, is in a critical condition and undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Medical College Hospital.

After killing Shibila, Yasar stopped at a petrol pump near Balussery, where he refuelled his car for Rs 2000 and fled without paying. The petrol pump owner immediately reported the incident to the police, which led to an intensified vehicle check across the area.

A crucial breakthrough came when locals alerted authorities about a car with a partially broken window. The window damage occurred when residents pelted stones at the car while Yasar was trying to escape. The police had earlier released the car’s number and several people who noticed the vehicle provided helpful tips. This led to the arrest of Yasar from the Medical College parking area.

After arrest, Yasar was transferred to the Thamarassery police station early this morning. An official of Thamarassery police station confirmed that Yasar is addicted to drugs adding, further investigation is underway. The forensic department will today conduct a search at Shibila's home as part of the ongoing case, he said.