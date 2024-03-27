Man abused, assaulted for 'moving with woman of another community' in Hyderabad; case booked

Man abused, assaulted for 'moving with woman of another community' in Hyderabad; case booked

A man was assaulted for moving with a woman belonging to another community, police said on Wednesday. The accused were identified and four special teams have been formed to nab them.

Hyderabad: A case was registered here against a group of persons after they allegedly abused and beat up a man for "moving with a woman belonging to another community", police said on Wednesday.

In the undated video clip of the incident that was circulated on social media, the persons were purportedly heard telling the man not to move with the woman, and said that he (the man) belongs to a particular community and was "lying" with regard to his name.

The man, who is seen holding an infant in his arms, with the woman standing on his side, is then allegedly abused and attacked by someone in the group, even as the man is heard saying that "she (the woman) is my wife and (the baby) his daughter".

The group then asks the man to show his Aadhaar card. It was not clear when the incident happened. Police said based on the video, a case was registered at Charminar Police Station under 295-A of IPC, which deals with deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and under relevant sections of Juvenile Justice Act.

The accused were identified and four special teams have been formed to nab them, a release from Hyderabad police said. Further investigation is on.

