Man, 86-Yr-Old Mother Killed As House Wall Collapses In Kaushambi

Kaushambi: A man and his 86-year-old mother died while a 12-year-old boy suffered injuries after a wall of their kutcha house collapsed on them while they were asleep in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on Thursday night, police said.

The incident took place in Ajuha town in Saini police station area of ​​the district when the entire family was sleeping after dinner. The injured child is currently undergoing treatment in a nearby hospital.

On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and sent the two bodies for post-mortem. An investigation has been launched by the revenue department.

According to police, when the wall of the house collapsed, Sharif Ahmed (56) and his 86-year-old mother were buried under the debris. Hearing screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and pulled out Sharif and his mother from the debris. Both had succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Shah Mohammad (12), who was injured, was taken to the hospital.

SDM Sirathu said a report has been sought in connection with the incident and action will be taken accordingly.

Circle Officer Sirathu Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said two persons died on the spot after the wall of their house collapsed. "Police personnel are present at the spot and legal action will be taken," he said.