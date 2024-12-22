Man, 2 Granddaughters Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out In Hut In Shivpuri

Shivpuri: A 65-year-old man and his two granddaughters, aged 5 and 10 years, were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out in their hut in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, late on Saturday night, police said. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained but it is being suspected that the flames broke out due to a charcoal stove that was lit inside the hut to beat the cold, they added.

A compensation worth Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the deceased's family members. The incident took place in Laxmipura village under Bairad police station area in Shivpuri. A case has been registered and investigations have been launched, police said.

Bairad police station in-charge Vikas Yadav said, "We received information late on Saturday night and reached the spot along with fire department officials. The flames were extinguished with the help of fire tenders but by then the man and his elder granddaughter had already succumbed to their injuries. The younger granddaughter died on her way to Gwalior hospital from Shivpuri."

The deceased have been identified as Hazari Banjara (65), Sandhya Banjara (10) and Anushka (5), police said. Anushka was first sent to Shivpuri district hospital and then referred to Gwalior. She, however, died on the way to the hospital.

On information, Bairad tehsildar Drigpal Singh Bais, who reached the spot said, "Under the Sambal yojana, financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh is being approved for the family members of the deceased. After the post-mortem, the panchayat is also providing funeral aid, ration and other assistance to the victim's family."